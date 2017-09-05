Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet revised

Mercedes-Benz has introduced its updated S-Class Coupe and S-Class Cabriolet. This follows shortly after the sedan received a similarly conclusive nip-and-tuck. Accordingly, the two-door variants benefit from an interior and exterior redesign, as well as a revised engine lineup and improved safety features.

Visual revisions include a restyled front bumper and new taillamps, consisting of 66 OLEDs. Joining the catalogue are two new 20-inch AMG-line alloy wheel options.

Major changes have been made to the cabin of the S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet offerings; most notably a new infotainment screen and widescreen cockpit display, while the three-spoke steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls as seen in the S-Class Sedan update has been carried over.

A wide array of updated functionalities has also been filtered through to the Coupe and Cabriolet. These include active distance control, active steering assist and magic body control which balances the car’s body-roll through corners via its airmatic suspension.

The most notable change is the engine line-up which now includes one V6, two V8s and the traditional V12 offering. Only available for the Coupe, the S450 V6 delivers 270 kW and 500 N.m of torque to the all four wheels wheels via a 9G-Tronic torque converter. One-up from this is the S560 which uses AMG’s M177 twin-turbo 4,0-litre V8 to deliver 345 kW and 700 N.m to the rear wheels. There’s a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 4,6 seconds for both the S560 Coupe and S560 Cabriolet.

The same V8 is used on the S63 AMG variant, although here it delivers 450 kW and 900 N.m to all four wheels (localised models may be rear-wheel drive only if the S-Class Sedan line is anything to go by) via a nine-speed MCT (derived from the 9G-Tronic). The end result is a 0-100 km/h time of 3,5 seconds, notably faster than the S65 AMG option with its 463 kW/1 000 N.m M279 twin-turbo V12 engine.

It’s not yet clear when the updated S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet range will arrive in SA.