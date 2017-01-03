Mercedes-Benz teases 2018 GLA facelift

Mercedes-Benz’s A-Class based crossover is set to receive a facelift for the 2018 calendar which is set to be revealed at the Detroit Autoshow next Monday. Not a lot of details can be drawn from the darkened teaser image but it is safe to assume that it will posses some of the improvements found in the recently facelifted A-Class.

This includes the revised headlamps and grill as well as what seems to be a new set of foglamps implemented in the lower part of the redesigned bumper. Taillamp design, new alloy wheels and some fresh body paint colours are also confirmed for the update.

The interior will benefit from Mercedes-Benz’s new infotainment system and an improvement in the quality of materials used.

Expect the engine options to match those of the current A-Class, including the 280 kW 2,0-litre turbocharged engine for the AMG GLA45.

The model set to be revealed next week is for the US market. The European-based GLA which we would be destined to get will most likely be revealed at the Geneva Motor Show this March.