Mercedes-Benz teases new X-Class double-cab bakkie!

Mercedes-Benz has released a one-minute teaser video ahead of the official reveal of the new X-Class double-cab bakkie.

The clip – complete with dramatic music and stunning landscapes – provides a few fleeting glimpses of the new pick-up’s exterior, suggesting that much of the styling first shown on the pair of concept vehicles has been carried over to the production version.

In the teaser video, we can see that LED daytime running lights are positioned above the headlamps, while the model featured is equipped with both roof racks and a styling bar.

The front grille is made up of two, chunky (slotted) bars positioned over a mesh insert, while round back, the X-Class employs slim, vertical LED tail-lamps.

The new bakkie, which will be fully revealed later this month, shares its underpinnings with the Nissan Navara and will be built alongside the Navara and Renault Alaskan in Argentina and Spain. Expect a South African debut in early 2018.

Watch the teaser video, which bills the new X-Class as the “first of a new kind”, below…