Mercedes-Benz unveils limited edition V-Class model

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled two new versions of its V-Class: the Rise and the Limited Edition.

The Stuttgart-based automaker says it sold about 29 000 units of its V-Class in the first six months of 2017, setting a new first-half record for this particular badge.

The Rise is billed as the “value-for-money” variant, with a starting price in Germany of €34 990 (about R545 000), and can be had in standard or long wheelbase form. Engine options include two turbodiesel mills (one with 100 kW and the second with 120 kW) sending their respective power to the front wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox or optional 7G-tronic automatic.

This model is furthermore fitted with crosswind assist as standard, while active emergency braking and lane keep assist are optional extras.

The Limited Edition model, meanwhile, comes with a more extensive list of standard features, including the Night Package, which adds an array of black styling trim to the exterior. All 1 500 units will be finished in a “designo hyacinth red metallic” paint and fitted with special 18-inch alloy wheels.