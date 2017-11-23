Mercedes-Benz unwraps posh new A-Class cabin…

Mercedes-Benz has released the first images of the cabin of the all-new A-Class, describing the fresh interior as “a completely new departure” that “revolutionises the compact class”.

The facia is divided into two three-dimensional, horizontal sections. You’ll no doubt have noticed the free-standing widescreen display, which Mercedes says will be available in three versions: with two 7-inch, one 7-inch and one 10,25-inch or two 10,25-inch displays.

Integration of the air-conditioning display into the central screen also helps to clean up the facia design, although a horizontal row of physical rocker switches for heating and ventilation have thankfully been retained.

Interestingly, there are no cowls above the digital instrument cluster. The turbine-style air vents, meanwhile, appear to have been lifted straight from the E-Class, while the multifunction steering wheel mimics that of the S-Class. The front seats will be available with seat climate control and massage functions.

The Stuttgart-based automaker says the new model benefits from a “more generous amount of interior space” along with better all-round visibility. Mercedes-Benz says there is more shoulder-room (front +9 mm, rear +22 mm), elbow-room (front +35 mm, rear +36 mm) and headroom (front +7 mm, rear +8 mm).

The luggage compartment is 29 litres more generous at a claimed capacity of 370 litres, while the loading aperture is 200 mm wider than before, and the luggage compartment floor 115 mm longer.

The new A-Class is expected to be fully revealed at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2018.