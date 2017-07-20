Mercedes-Benz X-Class: Concept vs. production…

Judging by some of the comments on our Facebook page, many of our readers believe that the production version of the new Mercedes-Benz X-Class could have stayed a little truer to the concept.

So, we’ve decided to put the two side-by-side to illustrate both the similarities and the differences (aggressive concept on the left and more restrained production model on the right). You be the judge…

From the front three-quarter angle, you’ll immediately notice that the production version loses the concept’s sharper headlamps and bulging bonnet (and, of course, the winch, but that was to be expected). The wheels and tyres are also more on-road-friendly, while the production model has gained front foglamps.

It’s a similar case with the second model (in white) and its concept muse, with the gaping lower air-dam, the front grille and the side-mirrors all having been toned down.

In profile, the move from chunky off-roading tyres to moderate rubber changes the vehicle’s stance somewhat, while the trim on the wheelarches has also been scrapped.

But it’s perhaps from the rear three-quarter view that the two differ most markedly. The concept’s unique rear arrangement is gone (although, again, that was to be expected), replaced by a fairly subdued, flat tailgate. The rear winch, too, has been removed.

Inside, the initial concept’s bold colour scheme has been dropped in favour of a more muted cabin (the mid-spec Progressive model is pictured above), although the steering wheel design hasn’t changed much. The freestanding display, air-vent arrangement and interior door handles, too, have been carried over largely unscathed.

  • Deon Smit

    The concept’s front could have definately stayed. All the chrome up front on the pruduction unit reminds of a certain Korean brand who also opted for chrome on their “luxury sedan” to create a perception of quality – which it was not. The production model’s interior is the preferred choice.

  • Danilo Munhequete

    Thanks for adding this.
    You guys rock.

    Once again, I’m more fond of the concept than the production version.

  • teofli

    It will be better to buy the Nissan Navara.

  • Swona

    These are still in the works no doubt.
    The white image with the two stripe grill and low profile tyres is the AMG X63 or X45.
    The gold image with the rugged tyres is the offroad X-class wagon thinking like a standard V8.

  • Swona

    I do think they are all equally good.
    I was waiting to see where they’ll position the badge on the tailgate.
    Given that in example the tiny badge looks lonely on the Mazda BT50 and that manifests itself here because the logos are similar.

    I would’ve like to see the logo omitted like the Hilux and just have the name on the bottom left of the tailgate.