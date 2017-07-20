Mercedes-Benz X-Class: Concept vs. production…

Judging by some of the comments on our Facebook page, many of our readers believe that the production version of the new Mercedes-Benz X-Class could have stayed a little truer to the concept.

So, we’ve decided to put the two side-by-side to illustrate both the similarities and the differences (aggressive concept on the left and more restrained production model on the right). You be the judge…



From the front three-quarter angle, you’ll immediately notice that the production version loses the concept’s sharper headlamps and bulging bonnet (and, of course, the winch, but that was to be expected). The wheels and tyres are also more on-road-friendly, while the production model has gained front foglamps.



It’s a similar case with the second model (in white) and its concept muse, with the gaping lower air-dam, the front grille and the side-mirrors all having been toned down.



In profile, the move from chunky off-roading tyres to moderate rubber changes the vehicle’s stance somewhat, while the trim on the wheelarches has also been scrapped.



But it’s perhaps from the rear three-quarter view that the two differ most markedly. The concept’s unique rear arrangement is gone (although, again, that was to be expected), replaced by a fairly subdued, flat tailgate. The rear winch, too, has been removed.



Inside, the initial concept’s bold colour scheme has been dropped in favour of a more muted cabin (the mid-spec Progressive model is pictured above), although the steering wheel design hasn’t changed much. The freestanding display, air-vent arrangement and interior door handles, too, have been carried over largely unscathed.

