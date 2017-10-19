Mercedes bids farewell to G65 with ‘Final Edition’…

Mercedes-Benz recently announced that production of its madcap G500 4×4² is set to come to an end as it prepares to roll out the next-generation G-Class in 2018. And now the automaker has revealed a “Final Edition” version of the Mercedes-AMG G65 to mark the discontinuation of the V12-powered monster.

Limited to just 65 examples worldwide, the Affalterbach-based performance arm says the special G65 “reflects the successful story of the world’s most powerful series production off-roader”.

The G65 Final Edition wears bronze 21-inch twin-spoke alloys (framing silver brake callipers) and boasts AMG Sport trim strips along its flanks. The matte bronze colour used on the wheels is repeated on the front lower bumper guard, on the trim elements in the bumpers themselves, on the grille surround and on the side-mirror caps.



Inside, the limited-edition model features the designo Exclusive package (with plenty of designo black nappa leather), with seat-side bolsters in a carbon-fibre look and top-stitching in light brown. An AMG Performance flat-bottomed steering wheel in black nappa leather is also included. Carbon-fibre trim elements with decorative stitching in bronze, the milled “Edition” lettering on the dash-mounted grab handle plus floor mats with leather edging in light brown round off the look.

Under the bonnet lurks the Stuttgart-based brand’s familiar 6,0-litre V12 engine, generating 463 kW and 1 000 N.m, resulting in a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 5,3 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 230 km/h.

Interestingly, Mercedes-Benz says more than a third of all G-Class vehicles sold worldwide wear the AMG badge…