Mercedes boss teases new A-Class … in LinkedIn selfie

Ever seen a new vehicle teased on LinkedIn by one of the world’s most powerful automotive executives? No, us neither. But that’s exactly what Dieter Zetsche, chairman of the board of directors of Daimler AG and head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, has done with the new A-Class. And, yes, he’s taking a selfie…

The 64-year-old Zetsche posted a handful of images of the 2018 (camouflaged) version of the Stuttgart automaker’s most compact car after a recent test drive, describing the second-generation A-Class as a “special” Mercedes. He also confirmed that the brand had plans to expand its “family of compact cars to eight models”.

“The next generation will offer even more advanced assistance systems to pave the way into the future of autonomous driving. Because we are convinced: the democratisation of this innovation will accelerate its spread,” Zetsche wrote in his LinkedIn post.

We’ve already seen disguised A-Class prototypes testing in Namibia, while in Shanghai last month, of course, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Concept A Sedan, which is expected to spawn a production A-Class sedan as early as next year.

Check out the camouflaged A-Class in the images above…