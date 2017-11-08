Mercedes G-Class: yet more limited-edition models…

With a new-generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class firmly on the horizon, the Stuttgart-based brand continues its goodbye to the current model, now releasing three new limited-edition derivatives.

The latest limited-edition variants (which come after the brand earlier released a “Final Edition” version of its Mercedes-AMG G65) are available in three forms: the G350d Limited Edition, the G350d Professional Limited Edition and the G500 Limited Edition. Each is limited to 463 units, mirroring the internal model series code.

Each model features an embossed Schöckl (the site of a challenging test track in the Alps) badge on the centre armrest, bordered by the lettering “Schöckl proved since 1979” and “Limited Edition 1 of 463”. Another feature shared by the three models is the “Limited Edition” inscription on the A-pillar.

The G350d Limited Edition is finished in designo mocha black metallic and features an outer protective strip with a trim insert in brushed aluminium. The standard specification includes the Sports package (with exterior stainless steel elements) and 19-inch five-spoke AMG alloys in titanium grey. The chrome package, heat-insulating dark-tinted glass and an electric sliding/tilting sunroof are also included. Inside, you’ll find plenty of saddle brown designo nappa leather, including on elements of the dashboard and steering wheel.

The G350d Professional Limited Edition, meanwhile, is billed as a “robust off-roader”. Finished in china blue, the external features include a steel front bumper, protective grilles for the front indicators, front mud flaps and the professional off-road package, which includes a roof rack. Inside, you’ll find fabric covering on the centre sections of the seats in a classic diamond design, along with heated seats.

Lastly, the 4,0-litre V8 G500 Limited Edition is finished in designo platinum magno, along with black exterior trim. Standard kit includes a Harman Kardon Logic 7 surround sound system, television tuner and a parking package. The upholstery comes in black designo nappa leather with white topstitching, while the AMG Performance steering wheel is wrapped in a combination of microfiber and nappa leather.