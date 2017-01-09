Mercedes GLA facelift brings updated looks, new kit

Mercedes-Benz has given its GLA crossover a bit of a facelift, which includes updated exterior styling and a smattering of new equipment.

The mid-cycle refresh was presented at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, and we expect the updated GLA to arrive in South Africa in the second quarter of 2017.

The fresh exterior look comes courtesy of new bumpers, new wheel designs and the new “Canyon Beige” paint colour seen in the first two of the accompanying images. Optional LED headlamps have also been added to the mix.

Inside, there is new fabric for the seats as well as fresh bits of trim dotted round the facia. Then there’s the free-standing eight-inch media display system and new gauges with red needles.

The German automaker says the door-mounted controls for the adjustment of the electric seats have been given “small yet effective highlights” in silver chrome-effect trim, while the stowage compartment in the centre console has also come in for the chrome-effect treatment. The air conditioning vent rings, meanwhile, as now “more strongly accentuated”.

A 360-degree camera is now also available, and includes a virtual top view of the car made possible by a team of four cameras. A hands-free function for the tailgate can now also been specified.

The updates, of course, also affect the range-topping Mercedes-AMG GLA45, which furthermore gains a restyled front apron (including new air intakes and a front splitter insert in silver-chrome, with high-gloss black accents), a new diffuser insert in the rear apron and a restyled roof spoiler.

For the record, the updated GLA45 is worth 279 kW and 474 N.m thanks to its further-massaged 2,0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged heart.