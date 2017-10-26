Mercedes ‘looking into’ X-Class AMG styling pack…

While Mercedes-Benz has already made it crystal clear than a V8-powered AMG version of its X-Class is not on the cards, it has conceded that it is considering introducing an AMG styling package for the double-cab bakkie some time in the future.

Speaking to Drive, Christian Pohl, head of product management and marketing for the X-Class, reiterated that there were no plans to drop Affalterbach’s angry 4,0-litre twin-turbo V8 into the new bakkie.

“An AMG version with an AMG engine is at the moment [not under] discussion. I really don’t think we should think about a V8 in the pickup at the moment – it would not make sense,” Pohl told the Australian publication.

Pohl added that the 3,0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol unit used in the 43-badged AMG passenger vehicles was likewise not a fit for the X-Class.

“It’s also actually the wrong engine for that kind of vehicle. At the moment we’re not discussing an AMG version with AMG,” he said.

However, the Stuttgart executive did concede that the brand was “looking into” developing an AMG styling package for the bakkie.

“Of course, we’re looking into styling pack, but it’s definitely not coming in the next two years. We have to actually see how the reaction of the market is towards some styling kits.”

