Mercedes opens ‘reservations’ for X-Class bakkie
There has apparently been so much early interest in the upcoming Mercedes-Benz X-Class double-cab bakkie that the Stuttgart-based brand has launched a “reservation service” in the United Kingdom.
UK-based customers interested in the bakkie – which has yet to be revealed in production form – are now able to “leave a refundable reservation fee to ensure they are the amongst the first to order the exciting new pick-up”.
The refundable fee of £1 000 (around R16 700) will ensure that they are given “the first opportunity” to order an X-Class.
The production version of the bakkie – which will employ underpinnings from the Nissan Navara – is scheduled to go on sale in 2018.
“Many customers we have spoken to have a strong desire to be amongst the first to own the new X-Class, which is incredible considering that it hasn’t been unveiled yet,” said Steve Bridge, managing director, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK.
The Mercedes-Benz Concept X-Class was revealed back in October 2016. South Africa has been identified as one of the key markets for the new double-cab, although a reservation service has yet to be launched locally.
