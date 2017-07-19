Mercedes releases X-Class bakkie’s off-roading specs

So, now that the dust is finally settling on the reveal of the new Mercedes-Benz X-Class (read all about it and see more images here), we can take a closer look at the new double-cab bakkie’s off-roading credentials.

According to the Stuttgart automaker, its X-Class – which is based on the Nissan Navara (check out a side-by-side comparison here) – will be available with two types of all-wheel-drive systems.

The X220d 4Matic and X250d 4Matic derivatives will feature “engageable” all-wheel drive. With this system, the front wheels can be engaged or disengaged by electric means, depending on the surface.

From mid-2018, Mercedes-Benz says it will also make its pickup available with permanent all-wheel drive, offered exclusively in conjunction with the six-cylinder engine (in X350d 4Matic guise, then).

The automaker says both systems “benefit from the same superior assertiveness” off-road thanks to low-range gearing and the optional differential lock on the rear axle. All all-wheel-drive models also come with Downhill Speed Regulation as standard.

Here are some of the new X-Class bakkie’s claimed off-roading specifications: