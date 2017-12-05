Mercedes reveals new Sprinter’s ‘cutting-edge’ cabin

Back in September, Mercedes-Benz released a fresh design sketch of its next-generation Sprinter. And now the Stuttgart-based brand has revealed the van’s new “cutting-edge” dashboard.

Mercedes says its third-generation Sprinter is scheduled to be fully revealed in February 2018, with various body variants, wheelbases, load heights, stowage concepts, interior versatility and infotainment systems set to be on offer.

From the new images, we can see that the poshest Sprinter will be offered with a centrally mounted display (with integrated navigation), heated electrically adjustable front seats, climate control, a stop/start button and electrically operated sliding side doors.

The brand also revealed that the new Sprinter would be available with USB charging points and a WiFi hotspot for passengers. It added that “state-of-the-art” connectivity hardware would allow the new Sprinter to become “part of the Internet of Things”, allowing simpler fleet controlling.

Mercedes-Benz earlier confirmed that it would continue building the Sprinter at its German production sites Dusseldorf and Ludwigsfelde.