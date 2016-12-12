Mercedes serves up first look at new E-Class Coupé

Mercedes-Benz has released a short teaser video providing an early look at the new E-Class Coupé.

The new coupé will be revealed later this week, before making its official debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January 2017.

The teaser clip gives us glimpses of numerous parts of the new vehicle, including the fresh taillights.

Of course, we can expect the E-Class Coupé to employ the same engine line-up as the sedan, although rumour has it that the Stuttgart automaker’s new 3,0-litre inline-six will find its way into a derivative badged E50.

Watch the short teaser clip below…