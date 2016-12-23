Mercedes to launch new A-Class sedan … above CLA?

Mercedes-Benz has plans to build an A-Class sedan that would slot into its line-up above the CLA, according to a new report out of the UK.

The new saloon would be offered as an entry-level alternative to the C-Class, according to Autocar, and compete with the Audi A3 sedan and the BMW 1 Series sedan.

The latter, of course, is currently offered in China only, which is apparently a key market for the rumoured new sedan from Mercedes. Interestingly, though, Autocar suggests that there are indeed plans for right-hand-drive production, too.

The British publication furthermore reports that the proposed A-Class sedan – which would likely run on the Stuttgart brand’s second-generation MFA platform – is scheduled to arrive in 2018.

What will it offer that the CLA doesn’t? Well, that’s a key question. And Autocar hints that the answer may well come down to one word: space.

Although, if you ask us, Mercedes-Benz will have to be careful not to tread on the toes of the popular C-Class should it decide to launch such a model…