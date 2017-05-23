Mercedes to launch new 1,2- and 1,4-litre engines?

Mercedes-Benz will launch new entry-level petrol engines in the next-generation range of compact vehicles, according to a new report out of the United Kingdom.

Autocar reports that the Daimler-backed brand will launch 1,2-litre and 1,4-litre direct-injection petrol powerplants under the internal codename “M282”.

These new engines are expected to debut in the 2018 A-Class hatchback, before being rolled out to the upcoming A-Class sedan, the new CLA, the next-generation GLA and the upcoming B-Class. The British publication also speculates that the mill will be used in the rumoured GLB SUV.

Autocar says the new engines were “developed in partnership” with Daimler’s alliance partner Renault-Nissan, adding that since they were made specifically for transverse applications, they would likely not be used in larger Mercedes-Benz models.

In addition to these new mills, Mercedes reportedly plans to debut what Autocar describes as a “heavily updated version” of the existing M274 engine in 1,6-litre and 2,0-litre forms. Interestingly, Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers last month revealed that the next-generation A45 hyper hatch would be powered by an “all-new engine” worth “over 300 kW”.