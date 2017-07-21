Mercedes will offer these accessories for its X-Class

Mercedes-Benz says its team of in-house designers and developers have created an “extensive range” of accessories for the new X-Class double-cab bakkie.

The range comprises styling, loading and off-road solutions, with the Stuttgart automaker adding that it will be “expanded successively, especially for off-road use”.

So, what sort of extra kit will you be able to specify for your X-Class? Here’s the rundown (take note that not all will be offered from launch, and that the local catalogue has yet to be confirmed)…

Technical underguard: This covers the relevant areas of the vehicle’s underbody and thus protects the engine and transmission against damage when driving off-road. It comprises three parts, which can be removed if necessary. Made from stainless steel (2-3 mm thick), it includes openings to provide easy access to all relevant areas for repairs and maintenance tasks.

Styling bar: Mercedes says the styling bar (which is attached to the load compartment sill) gives its X-Class “an even sportier and more progressive character”. With a diameter of 76 mm, the pipes are fashioned from stainless steel, and can be had in a polished or black finish. A third brake light is integrated into the bar.



Sports bar: The sports bar is available in all vehicle colours, again with an integrated third brake light. This piece of kit will be available separately or in combination with the roll cover.

Side bar steel: According to Mercedes-Benz, the side bar with step makes it “safer to climb in and out without slipping”. Able to bear up to 150 kg, the diameter of the pipes is again 76 mm. As with the styling bar, it is available in polished steel or painted black.



Storage box: This lockable, scratch-proof box has a capacity of 156 litres. It is rainproof and, according to Mercedes, “easy to clean” (including with a pressure washer or in a car wash). Attached to the load bed’s side load-securing rails, it can be positioned anywhere in a longitudinal direction.

Canopy: Painted in the vehicle colour, Mercedes says the canopy increases the cargo volume, protects the load against theft and is watertight, weatherproof and dust-proof. The rear window and the lift-up window on the front passenger side are operated using a pushbutton. On the driver’s side, there is a pop-out window to let fresh air into the interior. The canopy is lined on the inside, features LED lighting and can be provided with roof railing as a further option.



Bed liner: The black plastic liner protects the load bed from dirt and scratches. It goes under the load compartment sill and Mercedes says it is “therefore compatible with all covers and the load-securing rails”.

Bed divider system: This moveable partition makes it possible to compartmentalise the loading area. The partition is made of anodised aluminium and attaches to the load-securing rails.

Load-securing rails (in the floor): While the X-Class has four load-securing points (Pure line) or load-securing rails (Progressive and Power) on the sides of the load bed, similar rails in the floor will be offered as an accessory.



Soft tonneau cover: Benz promises that the black soft tonneau cover is watertight, weatherproof, tear-resistant and can be rolled up. When rolled up it can be attached to two loops.

Hard tonneau cover: Available in the vehicle colour, the hard tonneau cover protects the load against theft as well as from the effects of the weather. Inside, you’ll find LED lighting, which switches on and off automatically.

Roll cover: The roll cover also protects the load against theft. Mercedes says it is waterproof as well as water-repellent and dust-repellent, and can be fastened in multiple opening positions and combined with the styling bar or the sports bar.

