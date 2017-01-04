Miami Vice Ferrari Testarossa goes up for sale.

Those who watched the series created by Michael Mann in the 1980s will remember this iconic supercar piloted by detectives Sonny Crockett and Rico Tubbs. But despite being the hero car of Miami Vice, this Testarossa has been circulating owners for a number of years.

Originally, the detectives made use of a convertible Ferrari Daytona replica based on a Chevrolet Corvette. Ferrari saw this as an act of disrespect and sued the show-runners for it.

In order to settle the dispute, the producers agreed to blow up the replica on screen in exchange for two Testarossas. The cars were delivered in black but Mann had them resprayed white in order to make them easier to film during the night.

Other than this, it’s nothing spectacularly different to the standard Testarossa. It retains the 4,9-litre 12 cylinder engine which pushed a healthy 291 kW at the time. This model has 16 500 miles (26 554 km) on the clock and an array of documentation to assert its authenticity.

The Testarossa will be auctioned by Barrett-Jackson at Scottsdale next weekend