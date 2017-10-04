Military vehicle for civilians? Meet the Rezvani Tank…

Ever fancied rolling down the street in a tank? Well, the folks over at this California-based automaker have you covered. Yes, Rezvani has taken the wraps off its aptly named “Tank”, describing it as its most extreme model to date.

The boldly styled, body-on-frame Tank – which rumours suggest is actually built on Jeep Wrangler underpinnings – employs a 6,4-litre Hemi V8 worth 373 kW and 583 N.m, and features an on-demand four-wheel-drive system and what the automaker calls a “world-class suspension system”.

Rezvani says the styling was “inspired by the look of some of the world’s most recognisable military vehicles, but designed for civilian use”.

Specifying the optional “Off-Road Package” adds on a six-inch lift, larger off-road tyres, Dynatrac ProRock 44/60 axle set with E-lockers, and Fox Remote Reservoir Shocks.

The top-end “Off-Road Extreme Package” takes things up a notch with more extreme rubber, Dynatrac ProRock XD60/80 axle set with air lockers and an air compressor, Dynatrac ProGrip front and rear brakes, and Fox Internal Bypass Shocks with DSC.

Inside, you have the option of adding plenty of hand-stitched leather along with a suede headliner. A 7,9-inch central infotainment screen provides access to features such as Google Maps, Pandora, Stitcher and a suite of other apps Rezvani says are “optimised for use on- and off-road”, while a head-up display is optional.

Other interesting options include thermal night vision, a ballistic armour package (plenty of Kevlar, bulletproof glass and military-grade run-flat tyres) and a tow package, complete with winch.

Rezvani says it is already taking orders for its new Tank, with prices starting at $178 500 (a little over R2,4-million).