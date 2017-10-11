Mini 1499 GT pays homage to the original 1275 GT

Some may consider the classic Mini 1275 GT of 1969 to be one of the original hot hatches, thanks to its fairly perky carburettor-fed 1,3-litre four-cylinder engine (compared to the standard 998cc Mini, anyway). And now BMW-backed Mini in the United Kingdom has decided to pay homage to this model by creating the limited-run 1499 GT.

Based on the current Cooper, the 1499 GT comes fitted with BMW’s three-cylinder engine along with a John Cooper Works styling pack that includes 17-inch alloy wheels, JCW front and rear bumpers, side skirts, a split-level spoiler, tinted windows, white indicator lenses and ‘Mini 1499 GT’ decals along the flanks.

Inside, the 1499 GT doesn’t replicate the 1275 GT’s simplistic interior. Instead, it boasts JCW sports seats in Dinamica (a so-called “ecological suede”) and leather, JCW branding, a leather sports steering wheel with red contrast stitching and Carbon Black interior details along with Anthracite headlining.

To match the model to which it pays tribute, this car has furthermore been fitted with the sports suspension package as standard.

Just 1 499 units (available in Pepper White or Midnight Black paint only) will be produced at £16 990 (around R305 000) a pop and will be exclusive to the UK. And that means we won’t see it here in South Africa.

Still, perhaps this will prompt BMW SA to give us our own 1275 GTS-inspired Mini…