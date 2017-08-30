Mini Electric Concept previews 2019 production car

Set to be on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, the Mini Electric Concept is tipped to hit the road in production, three-door form in 2019.

From the outside, the Mini Electric Concept provides a futuristic spin on the current model thanks to its redesigned (closed) front grille and re-imagined headlamps, as well as fibreglass aero additions.

According to Mini, the aero kit is more than just aesthetic, with the brand claiming it will serve to increase overall range by making the vehicle slipperier through the air.

Since there are no tailpipes, the rear features a clean design, along with clever LED taillamps that mimic the Union Jack flag.

The production version will be manufactured at Mini’s plant in Oxford, while the drivetrain will be produced at the BMW Group’s Dingolfing and Landshut sites.

Despite being slated for a 2019 release, Mini hasn’t released any information regarding this powertrain. There are also no images of the interior, but these are likely to be revealed when the concept takes to the stage at Frankfurt.