Mini looking to extend its line-up further

Currently there are five variations of the modern Mini; the three- and five-door Cooper Hatch, a Cabriolet, the Clubman and the Countryman. The previous generation, however, also featured a Coupe, a Roadster and the Paceman (SUV Coupe).

In a recent interview with Autocar, Mini’s chief designer, Oliver Heilmer, admitted that he saw room to once again expand the portfolio, especially with EV development is on the horizon.

Heilmer explained, “The first Mini was built out of a need. I would like to understand what the needs in the next five to six years will be. We want to look at customers who are 13-, 14- and 15-years-old now. What will their aesthetic approach be?”

Heilmer has also admitted that sticking steadfastly to the brand’s much-loved retro design philosophy will be a challenge moving forward. Certain, some of these elements could potentially restrict enhancements in aerodynamics and packaging.

On the subject of the next generation Mini, due in 2021, Heilmer said that his team is committed to, among other things, shortening the front overhangs further to make the cars look that much more compact again. He also has hopes to add more aerodynamically-enhanced sills and ducts for improved air flow.

In the meantime, his team will hard at work on the forthcoming EV and top-of-the-range JCW GP, set to be based on the three door hatch. Both of these models were recently previewed as concepts shapes.