Mini reveals its insane JCW GP Concept

Traditionally the Mini John Cooper Works (JCW) GP has always been the most hardcore iteration of this Anglo-German hatchback. This latest JCW GP Concept, to be displayed at Frankfurt next week, is no exception. In fact, this time, Mini is taking things to the extreme.

Visually it doesn’t take long to notice that this is a less than standard Mini. The extensive aero kit consists of a large front and rear apron, heftier side skirts and a prominent roof spoiler; all of which are formed from weight saving carbon fibre.

Mini has also coated the bodywork with a new Black Jack Anthracite paint with Curbside Red metallic accenting. Complimenting the dynamic are 19-inch Racetrack lightweight wheels featuring a brand-familiar spoke design.

A more track-focused interior doesn’t stray too far in terms of ergonomics away from the standard JCW model, though the inclusion of a full roll cage and low slung bucket seats with five-point harnesses lifts the mood somewhat.

Mini has not yet offered any details around the JCW GP Concept’s drivetrain nor performance figures.