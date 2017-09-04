Mini SA introduces new diesel-powered Countryman

Mini South Africa is slowly building up its local Countryman range, which now sits at four distinct derivatives (each with a choice of transmissions). The latest addition? A diesel-powered version.

Back in March, the new Countryman touched down in South Africa, in Cooper (1,5-litre turbo-triple) and Cooper S (2,0-litre turbo-four) flavours. And in August, the range-topping John Cooper Works variant blasted onto the local scene, complete with 170 kW and all-wheel drive.

Now, the front-wheel-drive Cooper D Countryman has quietly arrived, positioned between the petrol-powered Cooper and Cooper S. The newcomer is powered by a 2,0-litre, four-cylinder turbodiesel worth 110 kW and 330 N.m (the latter spread between 1 750-2 500 r/min). The Cooper D Countryman is offered locally with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission (with Steptronic).

Mini claims a combined fuel economy of just 4,8 L/100 km for the manual and 4,7 L/100 km for the self-shifter. Regardless of transmission, the BMW-backed brand says the oil-burning Countryman will hit 100 km/h in 9,6 seconds, before running out of puff at 200 km/h.

If you think that’s it for the local Countryman range, think again. Mini SA plans to add the plug-in hybrid Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 – which combines the three-cylinder turbopetrol engine with a synchronous electric motor for a total system output of 165 kW and 385 N.m – at some point in 2018. One derivative that isn’t coming, however, is the Mini One Countryman…

Pricing:

Mini Cooper D Countryman: R457 342

Mini Cooper D Countryman auto: R475 684