Mini SA adds limited ‘Caribbean Aqua’ Cooper hatch

Mini South Africa has launched a new special edition version of its three-door Cooper hatchback, complete with special Caribbean Aqua paintwork.

Just 29 units will be offered locally, with the unique colour scheme and a handful of extra features coming standard.

The Caribbean Aqua paint job with black accents was previously exclusive to the Mini Convertible (an option at R2 500), but is now offered for the special edition hatch as well. This new variant also gains 17-inch Cosmos Spoke Silver light alloy wheels as standard.

Inside, the special edition model adopts a piano black interior (with added chrome accents), anthracite headliner, an armrest and automatic air-conditioning. The Mini Connected phone integration is also included in the package.

The special edition will be available only in Cooper guise, and not in Cooper S form. That means it is powered by a 1,5-litre turbo-triple pushing out 100 kW and 220 N.m of torque.

So, how much does it cost? Well, the limited edition Mini is priced at R399 000, which includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

That’s some R29 000 more than the base three-door Mini Cooper Hatch in self-shifting guise. However, if you spec up this car with exactly the same options (albeit substituting the unavailable Caribbean Aqua paint for R2 500 worth of Electric Blue Metallic) on the online configurator, you’ll find that the total amount comes to R393 950…