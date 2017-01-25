Misha Designs turns Ferrari 488 GTB into mini FXX K

The LaFerrari-based FXX K is a little bit out of everyone’s reach but thankfully, for those who have enough funds to purchase the relatively cheaper 488 GTB, Misha Designs has put together two kits to give Ferrari’s supercar a mini-FXX K feeling.

The custom panels make use of carbon fibre and can be installed to the factory mounting points, making for an easy installation. The more aggressive FXX K looking kit will be limited to 20 units but the lower-spec kit will be offered at demand.

Along with the visual improvements, Misha Design will bump up the performance by pushing the turbocharged 3,9-litre V8 to 492 kW and 760 N.m of torque. No performance figures have been revealed for this upgrade but it’s sure to be faster than the 0-100 km/h time of 3,0 seconds that the standard model pushes out.

Misha Designs are already taking orders for the kit with deliveries to take place by April. No price has been confirmed but it’s certain to be quite a hefty amount.