No new Ford GT? Try this SA-built GT40 recreation

More than 6 500 people completed applications to buy one of just 500 new Ford GT supercars to be built over the next two years.

So, there’s every chance that even the very well-heeled prospective buyer will ultimately miss out on owning one of the first examples of this highly anticipated supercar, which is rumoured to be priced at the equivalent of around R7-million.

The other option, of course, is to seek out an original Ford GT40, but these have gained so much value over the past few years that they’re simply out of reach of everyone but the super-rich.

Le Mans Coupes Ltd, however, says it has the answer. The UK-based company is still building its Superformance GT40 recreations (or, as it likes to call them, “evocations”), each priced at £102 500 (about R2,37-million).

Each example is hand-built by Hi-Tech Automotive in a massive Port Elizabeth factory in South Africa. They are offered in MKI and MKII form and with left- or right-hand drive.

Options include a choice of powerplants from, 5,6- to 7,0 litres, central or sill-mounted gearchange, and ZF RBT or Quaife transaxles.

Le Mans Coupes Ltd argues that its products aren’t really replicas seeing as “70% of the components are interchangeable with their original counterparts”, and it comes complete with a P/2000 Series chassis number recognised by the Shelby American World Registry.