Mitsubishi facelifts ASX, adds cheaper CVT option

Mitsubishi’s ASX compact crossover has just been given a minor facelift as well as updated pricing for the local market. Included is a new design for the front end and a new transmission option for the lower-spec GL trim.

The redesigned front-end of the ASX shown above falls in line with the brand’s latest design philosophy. Mitsubishi says this adds more of an aggressive element to its appearance. The interior, meanwhile, gains a redesigned set of seats with long-distance driving comfort in mind.

Previously, the ASX GL variant came exclusively with a five-speed manual, but now a continuously variable transmission is also on offer. The 110 kW/197 N.m 2,0-litre MIVEC powertrain remains the only engine option.

Pricing:

Mitsubishi ASX 2,0 GL: R364 900

Mitsubishi ASX 2,0 GL CVT: R399 900

Mitsubishi ASX 2,0 GLX: R399 900

Mitsubishi ASX 2,0 GLS: R414 900

Mitsubishi ASX 2,0 GLS CVT: R434 900