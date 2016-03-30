Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Revealed

Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Revealed
March 30th 2016

Mitsubishi has given its budget hatchback some extra bootspace and has called it the Mirage G4. The subcompact hatch recently underwent a facelift not too long ago which is what this sedan is built on. Mitsubishi calls the Mirage hatch and sedan combination a ‘one-two punch’ for the subcompact segment.

The Mirage G4 makes use of the 1,2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine found in the hatchback delivering 58 kW and 100 N.m of torque which Mitsubishi claims to provide a lively acceleration and efficient persona. Cabin and boot space has also been improved thanks to a lengthened wheelbase.

The Mirage G4 will be made available with the MirrorLink smartphone integration as standard and is expected to reach international markets this quarter.

  • Thinking out Loud

    Will SA get the sedan though?