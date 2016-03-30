Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Revealed

Mitsubishi has given its budget hatchback some extra bootspace and has called it the Mirage G4. The subcompact hatch recently underwent a facelift not too long ago which is what this sedan is built on. Mitsubishi calls the Mirage hatch and sedan combination a ‘one-two punch’ for the subcompact segment.

The Mirage G4 makes use of the 1,2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine found in the hatchback delivering 58 kW and 100 N.m of torque which Mitsubishi claims to provide a lively acceleration and efficient persona. Cabin and boot space has also been improved thanks to a lengthened wheelbase.

The Mirage G4 will be made available with the MirrorLink smartphone integration as standard and is expected to reach international markets this quarter.