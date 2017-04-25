Mitsubishi opens ‘SVP’ division with blinged-up Triton

You’ve heard of McLaren’s MSO division, right? You know, the one that creates limited edition and one-off models? Well, it seems Mitsubishi Motors in the UK has had a similar idea, launching its new Special Vehicle Projects (SVP) programme with a blinged-up Triton bakkie.

Designed to provide customers with “exclusive, highly distinctive vehicles”, Mitsubishi says its SVP models will be produced in “small volumes with significant appearance changes and specific colour options”.

Its first product is this, the Mitsubishi Triton (or L200, as it is known in the UK) Barbarian SVP, of which just 250 examples will be built. Half will come in Electric Blue metallic and the other half in Cosmos Black.

The SVP version of the double-cab features bespoke 17-inch black alloys wrapped in BF Goodrich all-terrain tyres and shrouded by wheel arch extensions. An all-new grille and a black finish for the headlamp and taillamp bezels, foglamp surrounds, roof-rails and rear bumper are also part of the package.

The Barbarian bakkie boasts “shark fin-inspired” side-steps, load bed illumination, puddle lamps and a soft-opening tailgate, complete with an SVP emblem.

Inside, the limited edition model has Barbarian-inspired “six-pack” leather seats with suede-like “Alston” inserts. Each vehicle’s individual limited edition number and the SVP logo are also stitched into the headrests. Front and rear foot-well mood lighting together with illuminated Barbarian-branded door entry guards are also included.

Other standard features include rain and light sensors, keyless entry, satellite navigation, bi-xenon headlamps (with integrated LED daytime running lights) and a reversing camera.

Power is provided by the Japanese automaker’s 2,4-litre turbodiesel engine, which produces 133 kW and 430 N.m, while the rotary-dial controlled “Super Select” four-wheel-drive system can be combined with either a six-speed manual or a five-speed automatic transmission.

The price? Well, the Mitsubishi L200/Triton Barbarian SVP is priced from £28 479 (about R474 000) excluding VAT, but is only available in the UK…