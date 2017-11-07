Mitsubishi South Africa extends Pajero airbag recall

Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has extended its airbag recall campaign for the Pajero to include the front passenger airbag on certain models.

The latest addition to the recall forms part of the global problem with Takata-made airbags.

The recall involves the replacement of the passenger-side airbag inflators on certain long-wheelbase and short-wheelbase Pajero models manufactured and sold from 2007 to 2013. It’s unclear exactly how many units are involved in this latest campaign.

This potential defect, as before, is likely due to the airbag inflator being subjected to constant changing of temperatures and high humidity conditions for lengthy periods.

Mitsubishi SA says it has “started contacting owners of affected vehicles to schedule and arrange the free-of-charge passenger airbag inflator replacement”. The replacement procedure, the Japanese automaker’s local arm says, will take “approximately two hours”.

If you own a Pajero, you can use Mitsubishi’s VIN checker to see if your vehicle is included in the recall.