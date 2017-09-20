Mitsubishi teases fresh Evo concept … but it’s an SUV

Mitsubishi fans have been holding out for a new version of the Japanese brand’s legendary Lancer Evolution sports sedan for some time now.

And their interest may well have been piqued with the automaker releasing a teaser image of its what it calls the “e-Evolution Concept”. Turns out, however, that the new model is an electric SUV rather than a rally-bred sedan.

Set to be unveiled at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show, Mitsubishi says the e-Evolution Concept “signals the start of an exciting new era which will see long-term growth and sustainable development for the brand”.

Of course, Mitsubishi is now a part of the Renault-Nissan alliance, with the latter last year completing its acquisition of a 34% equity stake in Mitsubishi Motors to became its largest shareholder.

Mitsubishi says the new concept blends its “signature four-wheel-drive electric drivetrain know-how with advanced artificial intelligence technology under a low-slung, highly aerodynamic SUV Coupé shape”.