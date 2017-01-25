Mitsubishi teases its latest crossover.

Mitsubishi has been on the offensive with regards to re-branding itself after doing away with its passenger cars and fulfilling it with a crossover-focused line-up, not to mention the recent acquisition by Nissan. Now, the Japanese brand has teased yet another model which is a bit smaller than some of the concepts that have come before it.

The latest image seems to follow the design philosophy that we have seen in the GT-PHEV concept and the latest Pajero Sport, but on a smaller scale. It’s safe to assume that it will look very much like the eX concept which was revealed just under two years ago.

The new crossover, set to be revealed at Geneva this March, is rumoured to adopt the Eclipse nameplate (previously held by the front-wheel drive coupe) and will most likely compete against the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan and Nissan Qashqai.

It has been confirmed that the new model will not replace the ASX or the Outlander, but rather slot in between the two.