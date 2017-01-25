Mitsubishi teases its latest crossover

  • Image gallery
  • Video
Mitsubishi teases its latest crossover
Mitsubishi teases its latest crossover.
January 25th 2017Nikesh Kooverjeeposted in

Mitsubishi has been on the offensive with regards to re-branding itself after doing away with its passenger cars and fulfilling it with a crossover-focused line-up, not to mention the recent acquisition by Nissan. Now, the Japanese brand has teased yet another model which is a bit smaller than some of the concepts that have come before it.

The latest image seems to follow the design philosophy that we have seen in the GT-PHEV concept and the latest Pajero Sport, but on a smaller scale. It’s safe to assume that it will look very much like the eX concept which was revealed just under two years ago.

The new crossover, set to be revealed at Geneva this March, is rumoured to adopt the Eclipse nameplate (previously held by the front-wheel drive coupe) and will most likely compete against the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan and Nissan Qashqai.

It has been confirmed that the new model will not replace the ASX or the Outlander, but rather slot in between the two.

 

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / / /

Eclipsing us yet again

February 6th 2008CAR magazineposted in

It's always nice to have a coupé in a manufacturer’s line-up and the face-lifted Mitsubishi Eclipse is a prime example of the rewards of planting styling cues from your range-topper and a few tweak...

Read More

El Matador tames Argentina

July 19th 2004CAR magazine

Spanish veteran Carlos Sainz survived a battle of attrition in the Rally of Argentina to beat Citroën team-mate Sébastien Loeb to the finish and record the 26th victory of his career. ...

Read More