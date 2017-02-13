Modded Mercedes Metris is the ultimate toolbox

This Mercedes-Benz Metris, or as we call it in South Africa, the Vito, has been given some extreme revisions by the brand’s MasterSolutions service. Officially, the result is called the Mercedes-Benz Metris MasterSolutions Toolbox Van.

The idea was to create the ultimate mobile toolbox, packing it with an array of handy tools, storage space and capability. The finished product also has a durable tile flooring system and a clear plastic partitioning between the cargo area and cabin.

Driving the Metris is a turbocharged 2,0-litre engine which delivers 155 kW and 350 N.m of torque to the rear wheels through a 7G-Tronic automatic transmission. This combination will be good for a 0-100 km/h time of just over 9,0 seconds. This engine-transmission combination is not available with the Vito in our market.

Take note, of course, that the Metris is merely a concept created to showcase the abilities of the automaker’s MasterSolutions division.