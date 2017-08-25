Monterey Car Week: an evening with Singer

Every Porsche fan is aware of the famous “restomod” company that goes by the name of Singer. Last week, thanks to the folks over at Michelin, we were given the opportunity to attend an exclusive event hosted by Singer at a luxury mansion owned by a famous ex-NFL player. Of course, we grabbed it with both hands, as one does.

Although there was no driving involved, the event did give us an opportunity to get up close and personal with these special creations. For those who aren’t too clued up about Singer, the company essentially specialises in restoring/modifying 964 Porsche 911s, but with some extra-special attention to detail.

Seeing a Singer in the flesh is a very special moment – regardless of whether you get to drive it or not – and while the car possesses a very strong presence in the press images, the lowered stance, widened body and striking paintwork make for a head-turning experience in person.

In short, expect to have plenty of overworked neck muscles when you’re surrounded by 12 of these very special creations.

So, does such a vehicle live up to its asking price of somewhere in the region of R5-million (with a waiting period of well over a year, if you’re lucky enough to secure one)? From a driver’s perspective, we can’t say, but when you take into account the attention to detail of the craftsmanship both inside and out, along with the sheer exclusivity that comes with owning one, that hefty price-tag actually has some sense to it.

After all, this is definitely more than just a modified Porsche…