Monterey Car Week Gallery: Cannery Row

We’ve all seen pictures of the world’s most famous hypercars, but ogling a collection of 180 of the world’s most prestigious high-performance vehicles in one setting is an altogether more exhilarating experience. Courtesy of Michelin, we were able to have a look at some serious machinery at Exotics on Cannery Row during the recent Monterey Car Week in Los Angeles.

The event featured some very special machines, including as many as ten Koenigseggs, seven Pagani Huayras and two Lamborghini Centenarios. The hypercar trinity (McLaren P1, Ferrari LaFerrari and Porsche 918 Spyder) were also present.

Beyond this, we also saw some special icons, such as the Ferrari Enzo, three F50s and the Ford GT. Some interesting aftermarket products like the RWB Porsche 911 and Liberty Walk Ferrari 458 Italia showed their faces as well.

Exotics on Cannery Row, an event that’s been growing every year thanks to the efforts of local private organisers, is one of the very few opportunities the public has to get up close and personal with their favourite high-performance cars. Not much more can be said about it, so we’ll leave the pictures to speak for themselves.