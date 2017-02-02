‘Most beautiful concept car of 2016’ announced…

What do you remember as the most beautiful concept car of 2016? Well, the jury at the 32nd Festival Automobile International in France has done the thinking for you.

Yes, the Renault TreZor has been announced as the “Most Beautiful Concept Car of 2016”.

The electric TreZor was revealed at the Paris Motor Show back in September, with Renault claiming that it would serve to preview the brand’s next-generation design language.

“I would like to thank the jury for this award, which inspires us to continue to pursue our design strategy,” said Laurens van den Acker, SVP corporate design at Renault.

“The TreZor’s powerful, sensuous lines pave the way for the styling and technologies that will be features of our upcoming models. It also marks the beginning of a new cycle of Renault concept cars,” he added.

For the duration of this festival, the Renault TreZor will be on display at the Hôtel des Invalides alongside other concept cars selected by the jury.