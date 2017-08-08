Mountune pushes the Ford Focus RS to 294 kW…

When measured against the Mercedes-AMG A45 and Audi RS3, the stock power output of the Ford Focus RS falls a little short, at 257 kW and 440 N.m. For owners who feel they need to keep up with the German hyper-hatches, the folks over at Mountune have come up with a possible solution.

The tuner’s M400 package boosts the Focus RS’s turbocharged 2,3-litre four-cylinder engine’s peak outputs to 294 kW and 560 N.m of torque. No performance claims have been provided with this increase in oomph, but the tuned Focus is sure to be faster to 100 km/h than the standard car (which takes a claimed 4,7 seconds).

The new peak outputs are achieved thanks to a high-flow induction kit, uprated turbo re-circulation valve, high-flow hard pipe, a three-inch downpipe, a V3 cat-back exhaust, an uprated intercooler and, of course, an ECU remap. Interestingly, this particular Mountune setup will not be sanctioned by Ford and its fitment will thus void the vehicle’s warranty.

In the UK, the kit costs £3 495 (which translates to about R60 000). Will it come to South Africa? Well, Ford Performance Centre (which recently released the MS-RT kit for the Ranger locally) has the Mountune brand listed on its site, along with a “coming soon” message. So, never say never…