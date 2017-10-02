MS-RT gives Transit Custom rally-inspired styling…

MS-RT is the British tuning house that has already given us a pretty heavily modified Ford Ranger. Its latest creation? The R-Spec Transit Custom Edition … and it’s one interesting van.

Painted in dark grey, this rally-inspired Transit gains an aggressive front splitter, side skirts and a rear diffuser, and even a spoiler. Optional 20-inch OZ Racing alloy wheels are also available, wrapped in a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4s.

The R-Spec Transit Custom Edition is based on MS-RT’s existing package for the Transit Custom, which means it’s fitted with the 125 kW/405 N.m 2,0-litre TDCi engine.

The rally-inspired interior features MS-RT-branded bucket seats, while this limited edition model also gains a set of bigger brakes (with braided hoses in yellow or blue), an intercooler, MS-RT engine hoses, filter and exhaust box.

The R-Spec Transit Custom Edition furthermore features an exclusive graphics pack, laser lamps integrated into the front grille, an uprated security lock for the driver’s door and an updated grey dashboard.

Just 50 units will be built, with prices starting at £35 995 (R655 300). MS-RT was recently introduced to South Africa by Centurion-based Ford Performance Centre, but given this particular Transit’s exclusivity, it seems unlikely to make it to our shores (particularly with that engine, since the local range employs a 2,2 TDCi mill).