Musk says new Tesla Roadster will get even crazier…

Last week, Elon Musk revealed the new Tesla Roadster, claiming that it will be the world’s fastest-accelerating production vehicle when it hits the tarmac in 2020. But now the SA-born CEO has revealed that a “special option package” will also be offered to take the electric supercar “to the next level”.

The all-electric, all-wheel-drive Roadster, which features a removable glass roof and a 2+2 seating configuration, will apparently accelerate from zero to 60 mph (so, 0-97 km/h) in a scarcely believable 1,9 seconds, with its top speed claimed to be more than 250 mph (402 km/h).

But Musk has since tweeted that these performance claims are for the “base model”. Where exactly that leaves models fitted with the “special option package” remains to be seen…

Should clarify that this is the base model performance. There will be a special option package that takes it to the next level. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2017

The Tesla Roadster features one electric motor on the front axle and two at the rear. Power is sourced from a battery that boasts a claimed range of 998 km.