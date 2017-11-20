Musk says new Tesla Roadster will get even crazier…

  • Image gallery
  • Video
Tesla Roadster
Elon Musk says the new Roadster will be offered with a performance package.
November 20th 2017Ryan Bubear

Last week, Elon Musk revealed the new Tesla Roadster, claiming that it will be the world’s fastest-accelerating production vehicle when it hits the tarmac in 2020. But now the SA-born CEO has revealed that a “special option package” will also be offered to take the electric supercar “to the next level”.

The all-electric, all-wheel-drive Roadster, which features a removable glass roof and a 2+2 seating configuration, will apparently accelerate from zero to 60 mph (so, 0-97 km/h) in a scarcely believable 1,9 seconds, with its top speed claimed to be more than 250 mph (402 km/h).

But Musk has since tweeted that these performance claims are for the “base model”. Where exactly that leaves models fitted with the “special option package” remains to be seen…

The Tesla Roadster features one electric motor on the front axle and two at the rear. Power is sourced from a battery that boasts a claimed range of 998 km.

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / /

  • nigel

    Maximum torque at zero revolutions – hence an electric car will always be tops in initial acceleration.

    In the meantime the Koenigsegg Regera supercar is tops:-

    0-100 Km/h: 2,5 seconds
    0-200 Km/h: 5,6s
    0-300 Km/h: 10,6 seconds
    ¼ Mile: 8,6 seconds @ 262 Km/h
    Top Speed: 410 Km/h*
    *Limited