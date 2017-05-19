Mustang goes wide with Shelby Super Snake concept

Shelby says this is the first concept the aftermarket tuner has produced in more than a decade. What we have here is the Shelby Super Snake concept, a road and track package for the Ford Mustang altering both design and performance.

With this new-generation Shelby Super Snake, the engineers claim to have placed plenty of focus on handling capabilities, allowing drivers to have a competitive edge on road courses. This is unlike the previous edition, which was built for straight-line performance.

To achieve this apparent improved handling, the Shelby Super Snake has been fitted with a fully adjustable track-spec coilover suspension setup with rear lower control arms, as well as a bigger Brembo brake kit (with six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers) and a wider wheel and tyre combination.

The 5,0-litre V8 has also been supercharged to an undisclosed power output to complement the Shelby Super Snake’s rather imposing wide body-kit, seen here in a “Lightning Blue” scheme.

The new Shelby concept will be on display at the 5th annual Carrol Shelby tribute and car show at the weekend, alongside the F-150 Super Snake pick-up truck. The firm has not revealed when or if this kit will make it to market.