Mustang goes wide with Shelby Super Snake concept

  • Image gallery
  • Video
Shelby Super Snake front
The Super Snake kit is in its concept stages.
May 19th 2017Nikesh Kooverjeeposted in

Shelby says this is the first concept the aftermarket tuner has produced in more than a decade. What we have here is the Shelby Super Snake concept, a road and track package for the Ford Mustang altering both design and performance.

With this new-generation Shelby Super Snake, the engineers claim to have placed plenty of focus on handling capabilities, allowing drivers to have a competitive edge on road courses. This is unlike the previous edition, which was built for straight-line performance.

To achieve this apparent improved handling, the Shelby Super Snake has been fitted with a fully adjustable track-spec coilover suspension setup with rear lower control arms, as well as a bigger Brembo brake kit (with six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers) and a wider wheel and tyre combination.

The 5,0-litre V8 has also been supercharged to an undisclosed power output to complement the Shelby Super Snake’s rather imposing wide body-kit, seen here in a “Lightning Blue” scheme.

The new Shelby concept will be on display at the 5th annual Carrol Shelby tribute and car show at the weekend, alongside the F-150 Super Snake pick-up truck. The firm has not revealed when or if this kit will make it to market.

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / / / / / / /