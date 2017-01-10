NAAMSA: December 2016 – Year ends on a weak note

Download the full document here.

Industry domestic sales ended 2016 on a weak note with aggregate industry new vehicle sales for December 2016 at 41 639 units, representing a decline of 7 519 vehicles or a fall of 15,3% compared to the total new vehicle sales of 49 158 units during the corresponding month of 2015.

The December 2016 new passenger car market and light commercial vehicle market reflected a year-on-year volume change of -14,0% in the case of cars and -17,8% in the case of light commercial vehicles. Sales of medium- and heavy commercial vehicles declined by 18,2% year on year.

In contrast, export sales recorded an improvement in December 2016 and at 18 668 units reflected a gain of 1 222 vehicles or 7,0% compared to the 17 446 vehicles exported during December 2015.