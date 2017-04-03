Naamsa: March 2017 – Some growth … for now

Download the full document here.

Commenting on the new vehicle sales statistics for the month of March 2017 – released today for public consumption on the website of the Department of Trade & Industry – Naamsa said that the positive trend in new vehicle sales had been maintained with sales in all four sectors reflecting a year-on-year improvement.

This despite a reduced contribution from the car rental sector.

In the event, March 2017 aggregate new vehicle sales at 48 534 units had increased by 1 020 units or 2,1% from the 47 514 vehicles sold in March last year. Contrary to general expectations, March 2017 export sales at 25 020 had registered a decline of 2 700 vehicles or a fall of 9,7% compared to the 27 720 vehicles exported in March last year.

Overall, out of the total reported industry sales of 48 534 vehicles, an estimated 42 772 units or 88,1% represented dealer sales, 6,7% represented sales to the vehicle rental industry, 3,0% to government and 2,2% to industry corporate fleets.

The March 2017 new car market at 31 034 units reflected a gain of 644 cars or an improvement of 2,1% compared to the 30 390 new cars sold in March last year. The car rental industry had accounted for an estimated 9,0% of new car sales in March 2017, however, the rental industry’s share was probably understated since it excluded estimates of BMW SA and Mercedes-Benz car rental sales.

Domestic sales of industry new light commercial vehicles, bakkies and mini buses at 14 882 units during March reflected an marginal improvement of 169 units or a gain of 1,1% compared to the 14 713 light commercial vehicles sold during the corresponding month last year.

Sales of vehicles in the medium and heavy truck segments of the industry had recorded fairly strong gains and at 833 units and 1 785 units, respectively, reflected an increase of 84 units or 11,2% in the case of medium commercial vehicles and, in the case of heavy trucks and buses, an improvement of 123 vehicles or a gain of 7,4% compared to the corresponding month last year.

Industry new vehicle exports had come in, for the second month in succession, at the lower end of expectations and at 25 020 units exported during March 2017 reflected a surprisingly large decline of 2 700 units or a fall of 9,7% compared to the 27 720 vehicles exported in March last year.

Naamsa added that it was “unable to provide any meaningful projections” for the year at this stage, announcing that it had suspended such projections in light of recent political events, which it said “could potentially result in far-reaching consequences for the South African economy”.