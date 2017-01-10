New Audi SQ5 ditches supercharger for turbo…

This is the new Audi SQ5, and it is now the sportiest model in the Q5 line-up, employing a new turbocharged engine instead of the supercharged mill that did duty in its predecessor.

In terms of styling, the SQ5 is set apart from run-of-the-mill models with sporty front and rear bumpers, which house extra air intakes and a new set of black tailpipes, respectively. Interior revisions include red contrasting stitching and carbon-fibre trim throughout the cabin.

But arguably the most important piece of the puzzle is the turbocharged 3,0-litre V6 nestling beneath the bonnet. This six-cylinder TFSI engine (which is some 14 kg lighter than the old supercharged unit) delivers 260 kW and 500 N.m to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

This makes the performance SUV good for a 0-100 km/h time of 5,4 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h. Remarkably similar figures to its forebear, but the Ingolstadt automaker says this new model is significantly more efficient.

To lend the SUV some added dynamism, it has also been fitted with a continuous damping control system. Adaptive air suspension is available as an option for those who seek a more comfortable ride.

No word yet on when South Africa can expect this new model to arrive.