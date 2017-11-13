New Audi TT RS blasts into South Africa with 294 kW

The new Audi TT RS Coupé has arrived in South Africa, powered by the German brand’s familiar 2,5-litre turbocharged five-cylinder engine.

Priced from R963 000, the new TT RS makes 294 kW and 480 N.m, sprinting from zero to 100 km/h in a claimed 3,7 seconds before topping out at an electronically limited 250 km/h. Claimed fuel consumption comes in at 8,2 L/100 km.

A set of 19-inch alloys comes standard, although these can be optionally upgraded to 20-inch forged lightweight wheels. Carbon-ceramic brakes, too, are offered for an additional cost.

Another option is the RS sport suspension plus with adaptive dampers, along with Matrix OLED technology in the rear lights (LED tail-lamps with dynamic indicators and LED headlamps are standard). Audi SA says the TT RS is available with either a fixed rear wing or a retractable rear spoiler, both are offered at no additional cost.

The RS sport leather steering wheel features shift paddles and satellite controls, including an engine start button and a switch for the Audi drive select system. The exhaust note, meanwhile, can be controlled via a dedicated button sited on the centre console.

The seats are trimmed in V-perforated Fine Nappa leather with a diamond pattern (available in three colour combinations: black/grey, black/red and murillo brown). The optional RS design package adds red accents to the cabin, including on the air vents, seat belts and floor mats.

Standard equipment highlights include four-way lumbar support for the electrically adjustable front seats, the Audi virtual cockpit, a tyre pressure monitoring system and MMI Navigation plus.