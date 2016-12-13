New Bentley Continental GT, GTC spotted at ‘Ring

Many car manufacturers start to replace models after about eight years of production, but Bentley has paid little attention to this unspoken rule. Indeed, the current Bentley Continental range has been in production for more than 13 years, with the GT arriving back in 2003.

Now though, new footage has surfaced of the next-generation Continental GT and GTC being tested at the Nürburgring. The video below shows the pair lapping the Nordschleife clad in bulky camouflaged fenders.

They’re unmistakably Bentley though, with the design remaining similar to the current Continental, but there are features that hint at the recent EXP 10 Speed 6 concept, including the rather large circular headlights up front with smaller lights near the fenders, as well as the flared rear wheel-arches.

Of course, these cars will soon lose their cladding to reveal something more aesthetically pleasing.

The new Continental range will share the Volkswagen Group’s MSB platform with the new Porsche Panamera. The new underpinnings should see some weight loss and sharper dynamics.

Engines are likely to be shared with the Panamera as well. These could include a 4,0-litre biturbo V8 and possibly a plug-in hybrid system using a biturbo 2,9-litre V6. But we shouldn’t forget the new biturbo 6,0-litre W12 engine found in the Bentley Bentayga, either.

The next Continental GT will be unveiled at some point next year, with the GTC following soon after.