New BMW M5 lathered in tasty M Performance parts…

Do you think the new BMW M5’s styling is a little, well, understated? Well, the Munich-based automaker has the answer: a whole catalogue of tasty M Performance parts.

Unveiled at SEMA in Las Vegas, BMW says the new parts (some of which we’ve already seen on the new MotoGP safety car) are about more than mere styling. Indeed, it says many items in its fresh range of M Performance parts for the new M5 fulfil “functional requirements” in terms of aerodynamics, cooling and lightweight construction.

Most of the parts will be available as “retrofit components” when the vehicle is launched, while further products will follow at a later stage.

So, what sort of bits and bobs are we looking at? Well, there are various aerodynamic components (fashioned from carbon-fibre) on offer, including a newly designed front attachment, side-sill attachments, the choice of two rear spoilers and a rear diffuser. Then there’s the naked carbon-fibre air-breather trim (bearing the M logo) and M Performance carbon-fibre side-mirror caps. Side-sill foils will also be available.

In addition, BMW will offer its M Performance coilover suspension kit, which it says was “developed specifically” for the new M5, complete with red coil springs and adjustable spring plates.

Carbon-ceramic brakes will furthermore be available, while an M Performance sports exhaust system will be offered exclusively in the United States and Canada (complete with titanium muffler and carbon-fibre tailpipe trim).

Of course, motorsport stripes in trademark M colours are also in the catalogue, while a handcrafted carbon-fibre engine cover extension kit adds bling under the bonnet.

Inside, new M Performance parts include a special Alcantara/carbon-fibre steering wheel cover, new carbon-fibre shift paddles, a carbon-fibre gear-shift lever cover, special floor mats and a key wallet (made from – you guessed it – Alcantara and carbon-fibre).

The new BMW M5 will hit South Africa in the first quarter of 2018, with local pricing set to be revealed before the end of 2017.