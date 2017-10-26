New BMW X2 crossover: concept vs. production…

Now that the new BMX X2 has been officially revealed (find all the details here), we’ve decided to take a closer look at exactly how closely the production version resembles the Concept X2 that was revealed at the 2016 Paris Motor Show.

Placing the two side-by-side (concept on the left and production on the right, if you weren’t sure) reveals a handful of key similarities and differences, each of which we’ll outline below.

Unfortunately, BMW did not provide any official images of the interior of the concept when it debuted last year, so we’re unable to compare the cabins of the two models. Also, take note that we’ve gone with the M Sport X version of the X2 here (the basic X2 and M Sport derivatives do without certain exterior styling cues, as explained here).



From a front three-quarter angle, it’s clear that a handful of the concept’s more aggressive styling cues have been toned down a little, from the gaping intakes ahead of the front wheels to the impossibly slim side-mirrors. The trim surrounding the signature kidney grille, meanwhile, is also less pronounced on the production model, although its general shape has certainly been retained. Likewise, the shape of the headlamps has been largely carried over, while the F39-generation X2 gains foglamps where the concept had none. Perhaps the biggest departure, however, is in the design of the lower air-dam.



A rear three-quarter comparison reveals that the design of the concept’s diffuser insert has been toned down a touch too, with the twin tailpipes no longer fully integrated (but instead sited below). The hatch also extends further down the rear of the X2 in production form, which will certainly make accessing the luggage compartment easier. The shape of the rear screen is virtually unchanged, and the grey trim that extends along the flanks, over the wheelarches and into the aforementioned diffuser element has likewise been carried over (although note that this trim is specific to the M Sport X variant).



In profile, the similarities in terms of side-skirt cladding are again apparent (and the respective shapes of the wheelarches are seemingly identical), while the production model appears to have ever-so-slightly more side glass than its muse. While the concept features extreme tyres on its alloys, the wheels themselves are at least similar in diameter. Predictably, the latest interpretation of the trademark Hofmeister kink has been carried over, while the retro-inspired placement of the brand’s logo on the C-pillars has also made it through to production. Interestingly, though, the shark-fin antenna on the concept appears to be facing the wrong way…



From the rear, it’s obvious than the design of the taillamps have been tweaked, while the production model furthermore gains a rear wiper and requisite badging (both absent on the concept). From this angle, the aforementioned changes made to the diffuser element are even clearer.

What do you make of the X2’s transformation from concept to production? Tell us what you think in the comments section below!