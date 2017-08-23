New Ferrari Portofino lands to replace California T!

Farewell Ferrari California T, hello Ferrari Portofino. Yes, the Maranello-based brand has revealed its new “entry-level” model in the form of the V8-powered, retractable hard-top Portofino.

The Portofino is set to make its world debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

Referencing what the brand describes as “one of Italy’s most beautiful towns”, the Portofino features an all-new chassis boasting “a significant weight saving” over the California T it replaces.

The familiar 3 855 cm3 eight-cylinder engine now makes 441 kW at 7 500 r/min and 760 N.m from 3 000 to 5 250 r/min, which Ferrari says is enough for a zero to 100 km/h time of 3,5 seconds. Top speed is said to be in excess of 320 km/h. Furthermore, the Italian brand says the “characteristic Ferrari V8 soundtrack” has been “further enhanced”.

The newcomer also adopts Ferrari’s third-generation electronic rear differential as well as electric power steering.

Inside, you’ll find a 10,2-inch touchscreen, a new air-conditioning system, a redesigned steering wheel, 18-way electrically adjustable seats and Ferrari’s nifty passenger display. There’s also a new wind deflector that Ferrari says cuts air-flow into the cabin by 30% and also reduces aerodynamic noise.